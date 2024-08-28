Honor history, culture of San Antonio Missions during the World Heritage Festival in September

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate and honor the history and culture of San Antonio during the ninth annual World Heritage Festival in September.

The celebrations will feature different daily events at each of the San Antonio Missions to highlight their history, from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8.

“The World Heritage Festival is a wonderful celebration of San Antonio’s shared history, culture, and unique legacy,” District 3 Councilmember Phyllis Viagran said. “It is a time to come together as a community and honor the rich heritage of San Antonio, recognizing its significant impact on our city.”

Most tours last about 45 minutes to an hour.

Here’s a list of scheduled events for the festival:

Thursday, Sept. 5

National Park Rangers will present the We’re Still Here tour at 10 a.m. at Mission San Juan, located at 9101 Graf Rd. The tour will teach participants the history of the mission.

Rangers will then present Nopal y Tú: The Tour at 1 p.m. at Mission San Juan. This tour will include a visit to the historic demonstration farm, highlighting sustainable farming practices that continue to nourish the city, along with an acequia demonstration.

The Vision of History will be at 6 p.m. at The Alamo. This experience will provide an inside look at Mission San Antonio de Valero, demonstrating the structures and frescoes that shape the site. Registration is encouraged. More information can be found here

Friday, Sept. 6

National Park Rangers will lead the We’re Still Here tour to teach the history of Mission San José at 10 a.m. The mission is located at 6701 San José Dr.

To learn about the history of Mission Espada, the We’re Still Here tour will start at 11 a.m. Mission Espada is located at 10040 Espada Rd.

A Gold Star Family and Veterans Appreciation event will be led by rangers from the U.S. National Park Service from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Mission San José. Veterans and Gold Star families will receive a free lifetime federal public lands access pass, allowing entry to all U.S. National Parks. Active-duty service members are welcome and may also be eligible to receive a pass.

End the day with music, food, and a movie at 6:30 p.m. at Mission Marquee Plaza, located at 3100 Roosevelt Ave. The mission will screen “Captain America: The First Avenger” and will feature military historians and veterans teaching about the city’s military history.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Start the day early with a bike ride or a 5K and 10K walk during the Tour de las Misiones from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mission Park Pavilion, located at 6030 Padre Dr. The bike ride will range from 7 to 22 miles, with stops at one or all missions. Guests can also participate in a 5K or 10K run through the Mission River Reach and Mission San José. Registration is required for this event.

Later in the morning, Junior Ranger Day will feature family activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mission San Juan.

The We’re Still Here tour is scheduled for 10 a.m. to explore the history of Mission San José.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Las Misiones will present El Camino de San Antonio: Caring for Creation Mass and Walk at 8 a.m. at Mission Espada. This event will feature an outdoor Mass and invite participants to walk from Mission Espada to Mission San Juan Capistrano along the San Antonio River Trail.

National Park Rangers will conclude the celebration with the It’s Still Here tour, a journey through the site at 10 a.m. at Rancho de las Cabras, located at 375 County Rd, about 45 miles south of San Antonio in Floresville. This is the world’s only Spanish Colonial ranching site, according to the World Heritage Festival website. Reservations are required. To register, email SAAN_Interpretation@nps.gov

For more information on the World Heritage Festival, click here.