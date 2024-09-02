81º
The Historic Pearl is expanding west. Here’s what’s planned.

New living areas and shops coming to the Pearl

Patty Santos, Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: Historic Pearl, Development, San Antonio

San Antonio – The Historic Pearl has quickly become a local favorite hotspot, but there’s still space for it to expand, and the visionaries are sharing their plans for the future.

The Pearl is known for its unique and local focus, attracting about 3.4 million visitors each year. Bill Shown, CEO of Oxbox Development Co., said there’s a lot more planned to help expand that unique experience.

“We said we want this to be all about San Antonio and San Antonians. And so, it’s been very, very intentional — local operators, local restaurateurs and chefs,” Shown said.

Developers and their partners are now expanding west of the river. It starts with the construction of two new bridges that will connect the Pearl to the Tobin Hill neighborhood. There are several plots of land that are currently under construction, and plans for others that are currently empty.

“Parking is absolutely key to Pearl. And we have promised the neighborhood that whatever we do, we will create parking that will satisfy the demands of everything that we create,” Shown said.

Some of the development includes new living areas, spaces for restaurants and shops, and a four-star hotel near the Emma Hotel, which is a five-star hotel unique in Texas. The development is ongoing and will be complete in the next seven years or so.

