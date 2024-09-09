Car was towed with child in backseat, SAPD says

SAPD vehicles respond to a report of a tow truck transporting a vehicle with a child inside the vehicle at Trinity Towing in the 11500 block of Jones Maltsberger Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s car was towed with her young daughter inside the vehicle Monday on the North Side.

According to a San Antonio police officer at the scene, the car was towed from an apartment complex to Trinity Towing in the 11500 block of Jones Maltsberger Road.

While the car was being towed, the child’s mother called police from a nearby H-E-B to report what was happening.

While the vehicle was being towed, police contacted the tow company to verify that one of its trucks was headed there with the vehicle.

The woman and her daughter were reunited shortly after at the tow company.

According to the officer, tow trucks are prohibited from towing a vehicle if there is an occupant inside it.

The officer didn’t know why the car was towed.