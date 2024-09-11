12-year-old NISD student arrested after making shooting threats, BCSO says

Items found at home after a 12-year-old was arrested in the West Side of Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old student in the Northside Independent School District was arrested on Tuesday for making a threat to shoot another student, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial threat was made on Saturday by the 12-year-old off-campus after school, BCSO said in a news release. The student attended Luna Middle School in West Bexar County.

During a FaceTime call, the student allegedly displayed photos of firearms and made a threat to shoot the other student and “shoot up the school,” BCSO said.

The student was suspended from school when school officials learned about the threats. The release states school officials notified BCSO, and deputies issued an arrest warrant for a charge of terroristic threat causing public fear.

BCSO said they arrested the 12-year-old at a house in West Bexar County.

During a search, deputies found a .380 caliber pistol with an extended magazine, bullets, two fake pistols and two different sets of plate carriers for body armor, BCSO said.

“It’s vital that parents speak to children about the serious consequences attached to making threats,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said in the release. “The BCSO will investigate these cases vigorously and will make arrests when appropriate.”

The 12-year-old was transported and booked into the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center on a felony charge of terroristic threats.