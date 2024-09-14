SAPD, nonprofit distribute 100 pairs of shoes to needy students

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and the nonprofit Zapatos distributed more than 100 pairs of shoes to students at Gilbert Elementary School on Friday.

School social worker Jennifer Montes said she’s excited to be a part of the event, but what means the most to her is watching the community come together to support students and their families.

“As a school, we can only do so much, but when we get the support of the community, we can do so much more. So, we hope more community agencies will want to partner with the schools and provide these types of events and do these things to support our students and their families,” Montes said.

The annual Share the Shoes campaign, which SAPD and Zapatos are involved in, will begin later this fall.

Last year, 2,000 shoes were collected for students who needed them the most. Organizers hope to top that total this year.

All donations and contributions directly benefit students in the San Antonio area.