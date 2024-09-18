79º
Local News

Two accidents force main lane closures of Loop 410 on East Side

Traffic being diverted off highway; two accidents occurred just before 6 a.m.

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, East Side, San Antonio
KPRC

SAN ANTONIO – The northbound lanes of Loop 410 on the East Side near the Interstate 10 interchange are closed after two traffic accidents occurred just before 6 a.m.

Transguide cameras in the area showed traffic being diverted off the highway onto Houston Street as crews worked the scene around 5:30 a.m.

The initial crash happened along Loop 410 near Houston Street.

According to police at the scene, a car was stopped in the middle of the road and was eventually hit by a truck.

The woman inside the car, believed to be in her 20s, was unresponsive after she was extracted from her vehicle. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the truck was cooperating with police.

A short time later, a second accident was reported near Loop 410 and Rigsby Avenue, just south of the first accident. The severity of the accident is not immediately clear.

The accidents have closed the main lanes of Loop 410 in the area. It’s unclear how long the closures will last.

KSAT will bring more information as it becomes available.

For more on road closures across San Antonio, click here.

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

