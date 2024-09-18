Authorities searching for wanted suspect last seen in Guadalupe County

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating wanted suspect Kyle Peacock, 37.

WILSON COUNTY, TEXAS – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a wanted suspect.

Authorities said they were conducting a traffic stop for a wanted suspect around 5:18 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 123 near the Wilson and Guadalupe County lines.

Recommended Videos

As investigators moved in, Kyle Peacock, 37, then fled from authorities by driving his vehicle behind a business and running on foot toward a heavily wooded area, officials said.

With assistance from the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said they deployed a drone team, deputies, and a K9 to find Peacock.

However, after a long, extensive search, authorities did not locate Peacock.

At this time, Peacock is still at large and was last seen running into the brush behind Polecats Bar, located at 23230 State Highway 123 South in Guadalupe County.

Authorities said Peacock is 5 feet 11 inches tall, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Peacock is known to be in and around either Stockdale and Seguin. Authorities said he has family ties in Stockdale and believes he will seek transportation from the area.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Peacock, contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 830-393-2535.