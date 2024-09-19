University Health, nonprofit offering free car seat checks this weekend in Helotes

HELOTES, Texas – Parents and caregivers in San Antonio can get their car seats checked for free this Saturday, Sept. 21.

University Health and Safe Kids San Antonio is hosting Seat Check Saturday to help parents and caregivers get their child’s car seat or booster seat inspected by a certified technician.

National Seat Check Saturday is Sept. 21, and DPS is marking this week as Child Passenger Safety Week.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages one to 13. In 2022, there were 1,129 kids killed in car crashes.

Here are some tips DPS is offering to help make sure your child is safe in the car:

Make sure a car seat fits your vehicle properly before purchase

Don’t purchase a car seat if you don’t know its history

Model good behavior for children. i.e., wear a seatbelt at all times

Infant car seats should be rear-facing, always

Check the maximum height and weight limits for car seats

If a booster seat is in use, ensure the seat belt is across the pelvic area and the belt strap is along the shoulder A seat belt should never be placed along a child’s neck or abdominal area Don’t allow a seat belt to be used under the arm or behind the back

Texas law states all children younger than eight years old should be in a car seat Exception: Child is taller than 4′9″

Children eight years and older must have a seat belt on An unproperly restrained child can lead to a $250 ticket



“Properly used car seats and boosters save lives, and children should be secured in both longer than most realize,” said Jennifer Northway, director of injury prevention at University Health.

The free community event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Helotes Walmart Parking lot. No appointment is needed.