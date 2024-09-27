‘Do not become a victim’: Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office reminds people to be aware of phone scammers

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office issued a scam alert on their Facebook page, reminding the public that law enforcement agencies will never collect fines or fees over the phone.

In a post, the sheriff’s office said criminals commonly get money by calling and pretending to be law enforcement officers. Typically, the scam begins with the scammer telling people they ignored a court summons and need to wire money immediately.

Other ways scammers trick people is by saying they can pay through iTunes gift card, Bitcoin or money-transferring apps.

The post goes on to say, “If anyone posing as a law enforcement officer calls you demanding money to avoid arrest HANG UP THE PHONE immediately.”

The post ends with the sheriff’s office reminding people to “not become a victim,” and “do not send money electronically to strangers.”

You can also call the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office at 830-769-3434 if you think you are being scammed.