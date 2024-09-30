Verizon outage affecting cell service across the US

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A major outage is preventing thousands of Verizon customers across the country from phoning home or anywhere else.

More than 100,000 reports were made at the height of the outage on Monday morning, according to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages.

The website cited Verizon users’ posts on X, formerly Twitter, that stated their phones were stuck in “SOS” mode.

According to the website’s status page for San Antonio, outages began after 8 a.m. Monday. A dramatic spike was recorded just before 10 a.m. on the graph provided.

Some local Verizon customers posted on Downdetector.com that their phones also went into “SOS” mode.

The website stated Verizon did not immediately comment on the outage.