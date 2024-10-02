San Antonio Zoo & Zoo Miami release 50 Texas horned lizards into their natural habitat

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo celebrated a historic milestone in conservation with the release of 50 Texas horned lizards into their native habitat.

The San Antonio Zoo and Zoo Miami began working on this project two years ago. They created the Texas Horned Lizard Breeding Program with the goal of reintroducing more lizards into the wild.

Through the partnership, seven new hatchlings were produced at Zoo Miami. Those hatchlings were then transferred to the Center for Conservation & Research (CCR) at the San Antonio Zoo to be bred and raised.

Once the horned lizards reached 2.5 to 3.5 months of age and weighed approximately 3.4 to 12 grams, they were deemed ready for release.

The lizards were released Tuesday in Blanco County.

“Participating in this release was a unique opportunity. By rigorously evaluating candidate release sites and partnering with landowners, we’re laying the groundwork for the successful reintroduction of this treasured species,” said Dr. Andy Gluesenkamp, director of the CCR.

The partnership between the two zoos is part of the Texas Horned Lizard Reintroduction Project. Since its inception in 2017, the project has released 258 lizards into the wild. Evidence from the organization indicates that the lizards are surviving and thriving in their natural habitat.

“Our collective efforts are not only reviving the horned lizard population but are also enhancing biodiversity across Texas. This project exemplifies the power of collaboration in achieving meaningful conservation outcomes,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo.

The reason for these conservation efforts is the decline in lizard populations across the state. Urbanization and invasive species, such as red imported fire ants, have contributed to this decline, threatening the future of these reptiles. The lizards play a vital role in the ecosystem as they primarily feed on red harvester ants.

Joining the zoo’s release event yesterday was Texas country music star Josh Abbott, of the Josh Abbott Band.

“The presence of influential figures like Josh Abbott and international guests highlights the widespread support and enthusiasm for our efforts,” Gluesenkamp said.

Researchers from Ulovane Environmental Training traveled from South Africa to help with the release, too. This organization has a passion for the species and proves the appeal of the lizards not only extends past Texas borders but our nations.