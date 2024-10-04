Skip to main content
Former NISD teacher sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for distributing child sexual abuse images

Thomas Mckinley Koog Jr., 63, distributed videos in 2019, 2020

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: NISD, Courts, Crime
Gavel (Pixabay)

DEL RIO, Texas – A San Antonio man was sentenced Friday in federal court in Del Rio to 192 months in prison for distribution of child sexual abuse images.

According to court documents, Thomas Mckinley Koog Jr., 63, uploaded a one-minute video on a social media website of two minors engaged in sexual acts.

The upload led to a report by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tipline to Homeland Security Investigations agents on Aug. 6, 2020.

The report also indicated that Koog had additionally distributed three videos of child sexual abuse material to six different recipients on multiple days in 2019.

During the investigation, HSI agents determined that Koog was employed as a guidance counselor at a Northside Independent School District elementary school.

Koog revealed he had been a guidance counselor with the district for more than 12 years and had also spent more than 20 years as an NISD teacher.

David Ibañez headshot

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

