SAN ANTONIO – This week’s Mascot Monday segment takes us to Roosevelt High School on the near Northeast Side.

The school opened in 1966 and was funded by a bond in 1960 for the North East Independent School District.

The school’s mascot and team name are the Rough Riders, and former President Theodore Roosevelt represents them.

“Teddy” has been a part of numerous athletic and student achievements for the Rough Riders, including a state football championship in 1995.