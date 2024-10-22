San Antonio man sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting in Atascosa County

David Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa Guillen, 21, both of San Antonio, were charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Lucio Carmona in January 2023.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man was sentenced to life in prison Monday in an Atascosa County courtroom for a fatal shooting in 2023.

The same jury that determined the fate of defendant David Castleberry found him guilty in 20 minutes on Friday.

Recommended Videos

Castleberry was on trial in connection with the shooting death of Lucio Carmona of San Antonio.

According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, Castleberry and another defendant, Clarissa Guillen, knew Carmona and likely shot him during a robbery in early January 2023. The victim’s body was found on the side of a road north of Pleasanton in Atascosa County.

Investigators spoke with the victim’s family and learned that he was last seen with the suspects the same day his body was discovered.

Castleberry and Guillen were arrested following a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle.

Soward said they confessed to being involved in the fatal shooting and were charged with murder.

Guillen is awaiting trial in connection with the case.