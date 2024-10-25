AAA Texas urges Halloween caution for parents, kids

Halloween is less than a week away and AAA Texas is reminding parents, kids and others on the road to be safe this spooky season.

The automotive services company is offering the following tips to ensure a safe night.

Safety tips for parents:

Trick-or-treat together. Children under 12 should be with an adult

Remind your kids about safety rules like staying on the sidewalk, using a crosswalk and stopping at driveways

Choose visible costumes that can be seen in the dark. Adding reflective tape to the costume helps as well

Safety tips for drivers:

Stick to main roads. This helps congestion in neighborhoods where children may be trick-or-treating

Watch for children. Kids may be in the streets and could be wearing darker colored clothing. Be alert for children crossing midblock or in-between cars

Don’t speed. AAA Texas says a person is more than twice as likely to be killed at 35 mph rather than 25 mph

Drive sober. AAA Texas says one-third of car crashes involve alcohol-impaired drivers

Halloween party safety:

Plan ahead. If you plan on drinking, have a sober ride or rideshare app available

As a host: offer people to stay or help them find a safe ride if needed

As a host: have non-alcoholic drinks available and provide plenty of food

Homeowner safety: