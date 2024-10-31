Halloween Tradition: Superheroes repel down hospital to visit children

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple law enforcement agencies came together today to bring smiles to children in the hospital.

Members of the San Antonio Police Department, San Antonio Fire Department and SWAT team participated in the 10th Annual Julian Andrade Superhero Drop.

Officers dressed up as various superheroes and repelled down the North Central Baptist Hospital.

“They repel from the roof of the Baptist Hospital here in a way to spread cheer to the children who are sick. It’s just a wonderful event,” said Nick Soliz with SAPD.

Children were able to see superheroes like Deadpool, Spiderman, Wolverine and many more.

“We always joke around and say that this event is bigger than Christmas here, because we have the superheroes every single year,” said Jordan Meyer, a nurse at the hospital.

This event is something law enforcement officials, hospital workers and kids are able to look forward to every Halloween.

“It’s just really good for the kids to make sure they can still participate in all the Halloween festivities. Even if they aren’t able to eat or drink, we make sure we give them some options like bubbles or Play Doh or some toys so they can still be involved,” Meyer said.

This event is in honor of Julian Andrade, the son of an SAPD officer who lost his battle with cancer.