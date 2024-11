ABC Sports programming will air on KSAT 12 News, MeTV on Sundays in November

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT-12 News and MeTV will air ABC Sports programming on Sundays in November.

ABC Sports programming will air on the following days:

Sunday, Nov. 10

11:30 a.m.-noon: NWSL Soccer Quarter Finals pre-show, MeTV

Noon-2 p.m.: NWSL Soccer Quarter Finals, KSAT

Sunday, Nov. 17

1:30-2 p.m.: NWSL Soccer Quarter Finals pre-show, MeTV

2-4 p.m.: NWSL Soccer Quarter Finals, KSAT

Sunday, Nov. 24