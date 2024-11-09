No, you’re not too young: Finance executive prepares you for retirement

SAN ANTONIO – It’s never too early to start saving. You hear that often, especially when it comes to preparing for your retirement.

However, a recent AARP survey found that 20% of U.S. adults ages 50 and up haven’t saved money for retirement. That grim statistic is a reason Noe Martinez, 40, decided to organize his finances.

Martinez is a proud San Antonian.

“I went to Edison High School and graduated [college] from UTSA,” said Martinez.

Martinez is a local success story. He was born in Mexico, came to San Antonio with his family as a young child and now owns a business called Black Tie Catering.

The business is the company his father began working for decades ago when it was just a restaurant.

“My dad, when he immigrated here, he worked as a dishwasher for the company,” Martinez said. “My mom was a stay-at-home mom. My dad worked paycheck-to-paycheck.”

Martinez said his father worked double shifts to provide for his family. His father’s work ethic inspired him.

As soon as Martinez was old enough to work, he joined his father. He worked his way up until he became general manager at Black Tie Catering. A few years ago, Martinez bought the business.

“It made sense because I knew every aspect of the business,” Martinez said. “I had been on the front side of it, the back side of it.”

Despite his savvy, there was one thing Martinez admits he didn’t fully understand at the time: how to get his finances in order.

“I understand you have to put away for retirement. You have to put away [money] for your kid’s school...[but I had to rethink many things],” Martinez said. “If something were to happen to me, there are so many people who depend on me.”

Recently, Martinez met Nicholas Lewis, a financial services executive with The Lewis Group. Lewis helped map out a long-term financial plan for Martinez.

Lewis recommends anyone starting a financial plan should consider setting a budget, saving money for emergencies, buying life insurance and taking advantage of work retirement plans.

“Think about your employer matches: 3 or 4%,” Lewis said. “Start looking into those brokerage accounts. Start looking into investment accounts.”

Now that Martinez has a financial plan in place, he told KSAT he feels more at ease.

“There’s some relief knowing that, if something happens, the employees will be taken care of,” Martinez said. “My family will be taken care of.”