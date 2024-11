Malouff International Group will host a turkey and pie giveaway at 10 a.m. on Nov. 23.

SAN ANTONIO – Malouff International Group will host its inaugural Thanksgiving drive this fall.

The Gobble and Give Drive will support dozens of families by giving away 200 free turkeys and pies.

Recommended Videos

The drive-thru event will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Prestige Motor Sports, located at 9711 Plymouth Road.

The giveaway will be available while supplies last.