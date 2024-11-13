Skip to main content
Squirrel shot with dart reemerges in Alamo Heights

Alamo Heights woman offers $500 reward for information leading to arrest

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

A squirrel was shot with a blow dart in the backyard of an Alamo Heights home. Courtesy: Sarah Reveley (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Cedric the squirrel was spotted alive in Alamo Heights on Monday.

The squirrel, previously thought dead after being shot with a blow dart three months ago, was photographed by a neighbor of the person who regularly feeds squirrels in the area.

Sarah Reveley was disturbed by the sight of Cedric with a dart through its neck when she was feeding neighborhood squirrels in her backyard.

“It freaked me out, I couldn’t believe it,” Sarah Reveley told KSAT last month. “It just kills me. I feel it. I feel it in me. It’s just horrible.”

Reveley said she saw Cedric the squirrel, who she named, with a dart lodged in its neck on Aug. 25 and on Sept. 1.

“I look out, and Cedric is up there eating corn, and I couldn’t believe it,” Reveley said.

After failed attempts to catch and help the squirrel, Reveley feared Cedric had died.

“Sure, it’s just a squirrel. But what if it was your dog? What if it was your grandchild? What if it was you?” Reveley told KSAT last month.

Reveley previously offered a $500 reward to assist the Alamo Heights Police Department and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

“What squares me is whoever did that lives around here somewhere. It could be one of my neighbors,” Reveley said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife sent KSAT a statement regarding the incident:

“A blow dart is not considered legal means and methods for hunting game animals, which a squirrel like the one pictured is considered,” the statement said. “The penalty for this is a class C misdemeanor. Anyone hunting a game animal must also have a valid Texas hunting license. These regulations and more can be found in the Texas Outdoor Annual.”

A Class C misdemeanor is punishable with a fine ranging from $25 to $500.

