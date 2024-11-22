Skip to main content
3 dead in hit-and-run crash on far South Side; highway closed in area, SAPD says

Police searching for driver that caused crash, fled from scene on foot

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Three people are dead after a hit-and-run crash early Friday on the far South Side, according to San Antonio police.

A person was driving aggressively when their vehicle struck two other cars near U.S. Highway 281 and Roosevelt Avenue around 4:50 a.m., police said.

Three people were killed as a result of the crash. It’s not immediately clear which vehicles the individuals were in.

A fourth individual was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash fled on foot and has not yet been found. They are working to locate the individual.

The highway in the area is expected to be closed for several hours, police said.

Seek alternate routes if you are in the area.

This is a developing story. KSAT will bring more information as it becomes available.

