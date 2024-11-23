Skip to main content
Local News

Search underway for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Northeast Side, SAPD says

Woman not using sidewalk dies after she was struck by vehicle on Weidner Road

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on the Northeast Side.

Police said the collision happened around 11 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Weidner Road.

A woman was not using the sidewalk while she walked northbound along the road, SAPD said.

A driver traveling southbound on the road struck the woman with a vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

Police said the woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

If the driver accused of hitting the woman is located, police said the person could face a failure to stop and render aid charge.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

