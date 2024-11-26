Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
51º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Creamery District restaurant rebrands less than year after opening

‘Hook, Land and Sea’ takes on a new name

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Restaurants, Business, Local Business
Creamery District restaurant rebrands less than year after opening (Copyright Costa Pacifica Margarita Garden)

SAN ANTONIO – A new restaurant near the Pearl is getting a rebrand less than a year after opening, according to a post on their Facebook.

Formerly known as Hook, Land and Sea, the seafood restaurant now known as Costa Pacifica Margarita Garden opened in January at the Creamery District on the 870 block of East Ashby Place.

Recommended Videos

The post said, “Formerly known as Hook, we’re excited to welcome you to Costa Pacifica Margarita Garden! Opening Monday, November 25th, we are thrilled to bring to you a new look, new flavors, and a margarita menu that’s bigger than ever! Join us as we reopen with a fresh concept (pun intended), mouthwatering dishes, and margaritas that’ll make every sip a celebration. Doors open Monday at 11 AM! Cheers to the new chapter and we’ll see you soon!”

KSAT reached out to the team at Costa Pacifica Margarita Garden, which told us that the original Costa Pacifica influences its new menu. That restaurant is on North Loop 1604 East near Blanco on the far North Side.

The rebrand also plans to feature a dedicated margarita menu with expanded seating to allow for a Margarita Garden.

Staying true to the previous restaurant, there will still be fusion flavors, with dishes such as quesadillas and chicken fried rice, a spokesperson for the restaurant said.

According to a statement from Costa Pacifica Margarita Garden, grand opening celebrations will come in January.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos