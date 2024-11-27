Skip to main content
CPS Energy gives back to needy families with Thanksgiving meals

Eighth-annual ‘CRUsGiving’ event distributed 200 meals, tickets to San Antonio Zoo Lights

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy on Wednesday held its eighth annual “CRUsGiving” event, providing support to needy families ahead of the holiday season.

The event distributed 200 Thanksgiving meals and tickets to the San Antonio Zoo Lights, focusing on helping customers in need. For those unable to attend in person, CPS Energy team members delivered meals directly to their homes.

During the event, Rudy Garza, president and CEO of CPS Energy, shared his perspective on the significance of the initiative.

“The employees at CPS Energy are blessed,” Garza said. “We get to give back to our community in a way that nothing happens in San Antonio without CPS Energy being successful. In my mind, this small gesture for families who don’t have a Thanksgiving meal is a huge gesture. It’s our way to give back and say thank you to the community.”

CPS Energy’s Customer Response Unit, which organized the event, works with customers who often need bill payment assistance, home weatherization services, and programs that provide resources and support.

