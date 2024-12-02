KSAT men raise over $15,000 for No Shave November

No Shave November efforts grow to more nonprofit organizations

SAN ANTONIO – Throughout November, eight men at KSAT grew their beards to raise awareness for colorectal cancer.

Team KSAT raised $15,656.12 and ranked number one in the country on the team leaderboard.

Individually, KSAT’s Devan Karp raised over $10,000, finishing first in the nation.

Meteorologist Justin Horne finished second in the country, gathering over $1,000 for the cause.

Team KSAT raised over $15,000 for No Shave November (Copyright No Shave November)

No Shave November is a tradition where men across the United States let their facial hair grow for an entire month. However, it’s not just for fun or an excuse to skip shaving; it’s for a good cause.

Here at KSAT, we also wanted to do our part to help.

No-Shave November began as a fundraising effort in 2009 when a Chicago family lost their father, Matthew Hill, to cancer.

His children began a Facebook group in November to raise money for colon cancer. Since then, the cause has raised over $12 million for cancer awareness and research.

This year, all the money raised will be donated to Fight Colorectal Cancer to help with research, prevention and patient education.

You can donate directly to the KSAT team here or by searching “Team KSAT” on the No-Shave November website.