Local News

KSAT men raise over $15,000 for No Shave November

Eight KSAT men grew their beards to raise awareness

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Joy Presley, Executive Producer

Tags: No Shave November, Health, Nonprofit, Cancer, KSAT Insider
No Shave November efforts grow to more nonprofit organizations

SAN ANTONIO – Throughout November, eight men at KSAT grew their beards to raise awareness for colorectal cancer.

Team KSAT raised $15,656.12 and ranked number one in the country on the team leaderboard.

Individually, KSAT’s Devan Karp raised over $10,000, finishing first in the nation.

Meteorologist Justin Horne finished second in the country, gathering over $1,000 for the cause.

Team KSAT raised over $15,000 for No Shave November (Copyright No Shave November)

No Shave November is a tradition where men across the United States let their facial hair grow for an entire month. However, it’s not just for fun or an excuse to skip shaving; it’s for a good cause.

Here at KSAT, we also wanted to do our part to help.

No-Shave November began as a fundraising effort in 2009 when a Chicago family lost their father, Matthew Hill, to cancer.

His children began a Facebook group in November to raise money for colon cancer. Since then, the cause has raised over $12 million for cancer awareness and research.

This year, all the money raised will be donated to Fight Colorectal Cancer to help with research, prevention and patient education.

You can donate directly to the KSAT team here or by searching “Team KSAT” on the No-Shave November website.

About the Authors
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Joy Presley headshot

Joy Presley is the GMSA Executive Producer at KSAT. She is passionate about morning news and has worked the overnight/early morning shift since 2010. She has a degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and has covered a wide range of stories, including the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. She loves going to the beach, movies and road trips.

email

