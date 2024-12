SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side is closed due to an 18-wheeler crash, likely caused by wet roadways.

The crash was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Details about the crash are limited, but according to Transguide cameras in the area, the northbound lanes of I-35 are completely shut down near Palo Alto Road and Somerset Road.

This is a developing story. KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for more information.