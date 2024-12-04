Woman shot, killed inside North Side apartment identified

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE (12/3/2024): The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman killed in a shooting on the North Side of San Antonio.

Michele Gualano, 47, died from a gunshot wound, the ME’s office said. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers also discovered a man who was shot, according to police. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said the man and the woman were believed to be in a relationship.

ORIGINAL STORY: A shooting on the North Side left a woman dead and a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD said officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 60 block of Brees Boulevard at the Barcelona Condominiums. Upon arrival, they found a man and a woman, both in their 50s, inside an apartment.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man, who was shot in the neck, was rushed to a hospital for emergency care. Police said the pair were believed to be dating.

A firearm was recovered from the apartment.

Authorities said it’s too early to confirm if it was an attempted murder-suicide.

The man’s condition is critical. When asked about his potential involvement or whether he might face charges if he recovers, police said it is “too soon to say.”

A family member discovered the scene while checking on one of the occupants, according to police. Investigators believe one of the individuals lived in the apartment, and the other was visiting.

SAPD is not currently seeking additional suspects. The investigation is ongoing. KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.