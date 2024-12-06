3 men, 1 juvenile arrested in connection to South Texas home invasion, Atascosa County sheriff’s office says

Abel Pena (left), Felipe Martinez (middle), Albert Benavidez (right) were arrested and charged in connection with a home invasion.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Three men and one juvenile were arrested and charged in connection to an armored home intrusion earlier this year, the Atascosa Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a homeowner reported that five or six masked individuals with weapons entered his house after 5 a.m. on April 23 in Christine, Texas, and demanded cash.

The homeowner had lost $30,000, the sheriff’s office said.

From there, investigators developed leads on the robbery and found themselves at a home in the 1600 block of Strait Lane in Pleasanton that same morning, which they believed was connected to the incident.

With a search warrant, they found evidence connected to the original scene and stopped a car leaving the property, where they found the stolen cash inside.

Multiple interviews were conducted with several people from the Pleasanton property, leading to three men and one juvenile arrest.

Abel Pena, 43, Felipe Martinez, 18, and Albert Benavidez, 24, were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s not immediately clear when the men were arrested. However, authorities said they had sufficient evidence to believe the men were the ones armed during the robbery.

Each man faces $200,000 bonds. The juvenile is being detained in the Atascosa County Juvenile Detention Center.

While arrests were made, the sheriff’s office said they are still searching for an additional three people allegedly involved in the crime.