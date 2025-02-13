4th person arrested in connection with body found under bridge in Uvalde County

UVALDE COUNTY – A fourth person was arrested in connection with a body that was found under the Frio Bridge in Uvalde County last month.

In a news release posted on Facebook, the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office said an underage male was arrested Tuesday on charges of murder, engaging in criminal activity and tampering with evidence.

Uvalde County deputies and the Texas Rangers began their investigation after a male was found dead under the Frio Bridge in Knippa on Jan. 22.

His name and age have not been released.

Three other suspects were arrested in connection with the case.

On Jan. 26, Luis Ortiz Jr. was arrested on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse, and David Reyes was arrested on a charge of abuse of a corpse, according to a post by Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco.

On Jan. 29, Noel Samarripa was charged with tampering with evidence, Nolasco said.

“The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office is committed to thoroughly investigating this case and ensuring that all individuals involved are held accountable. The investigation remains active, and further details will be released as they become available,” Nolasco said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office.

