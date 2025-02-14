Are you a federal employee worried about layoffs or buyouts? Tell us.

Within the first few weeks of President Donald Trump’s second term, his administration has intensified sweeping efforts to shrink the size of the federal workforce.

From buyout proposals to layoffs of probationary workers, Trump’s efforts may affect hundreds of thousands of workers.

Recommended Videos

Are you a federal employee? What concerns or questions do you have about the federal government workforce?

Let us know in the form below. KSAT will not publish names, and you can remain anonymous.

BACKGROUND

On Jan. 28, millions of federal employees received an email from the Office of Personnel Management, the government’s human resources agency, that laid out plans for a “reformed federal workforce” and a deferred resignation program.

The deferred resignation program, commonly described as a buyout, offered to pay people until Sept. 30 if they agreed to quit., according to the Associated Press. The White House said 75,000 people signed up, and a federal judge cleared a legal roadblock for the program Wednesday.

The AP said the Trump Administration on Thursday ordered agencies to lay off nearly all probationary employees who had not yet gained civil service protection.

In addition, workers at some agencies were warned that large workplace cuts would be coming.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday that told agency leaders to plan for “large-scale reductions in force.”

Elon Musk, whom President Trump has given wide leeway to slash government spending with his Department of Government Efficiency, called Thursday for the elimination of whole agencies.

The latest: