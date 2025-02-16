Skip to main content
Former Black astronaut advocates for equitable STEM education nationwide

On Feb. 9, 1995, Dr. Bernard Harris Jr. was the first Black astronaut to perform a space walk

Devan Karp, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: NASA, Black History, Education, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – This week marks the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking first space walk performed by a Black astronaut.

Former NASA astronaut Dr. Bernard Harris Jr. said he is now working to ensure students have equitable access to education nationwide.

Harris grew up in Texas and graduated from Sam Houston High School on the East Side of San Antonio.

He said educators, including those at Sam Houston, fostered his love for aerospace.

Harris, a Texas Tech University alum, runs the Harris Foundation to ensure students can access STEM education materials to pursue their dreams.

“In this day and age, in the 21st century, it’s not only important just to be educated in, you know, just in general education that’s important,” Harris said. “But the foundation of everything that we do right now is STEM, science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“And so all of our jobs, no matter what you do, even the job that you’re doing today, it’s enabled by technology.”

Harris said he is proud of his Texas heritage and wants to continue to bring that warmth to others across the country.

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

