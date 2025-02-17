Skip to main content
Local News

Loved ones honor Northside ISD teacher with balloon release one year after fatal classroom incident

Alfred “Mr. Fred” Jimenez suffered a head injury on Feb. 7, 2024; he died 10 days later

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

SAN ANTONIO – Family and friends held a balloon release to honor a Northside Independent School District special needs teacher who suffered a head injury in a classroom incident that led to his death.

The gathering for Alfred “Mr. Fred” Jimenez took place at Bonnie Carter Park on Sunday.

“I appreciate everyone being here today in honor of Freddy,” his widow, Margo Jimenez, said at the gathering. “He really was a wonderful man, and I’ll never forget him. Never.”

The tragic incident happened on Feb. 7, 2024. Jimenez, who worked as an instructional assistant in the Applied Learning Environment (ALE) classroom for students with cognitive disabilities, was pushed by a student. The impact of the push caused Jimenez to hit his head.

He was hospitalized and passed away 10 days later.

“I’m sure he placed something in y’all’s heart too, that you’ll never forget him either,” Jimenez told the crowd.

The incident has sparked discussions about the safety of teachers in the classroom, with KSAT currently investigating the topic.

