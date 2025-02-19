San Antonio high school takes first in Metallica band competition

SAN ANTONIO – A Northside ISD band showed they were the “master of bands” this year during the 2025 Metallica Marching Band Competition.

Sonia Sotomayor High School took home first place and $20,000 for their performance of “Master of Puppets” in the large high school category.

Recommended Videos

The contest looked at high schools and colleges across the country, including some from Texas.

Metallica announced the winners for their high school categories, including small, medium and large.

This year, the competition also chose to select a fan favorite voted on by the public.

Sonia Sotomayor High School wasn’t the only Texas High School recognized in the large high school category.

Seven Lakes High School in Katy, Texas, and Richland High School in North Richland Hills, Texas, took second and third place, respectively.

Last year, Boerne High School was named a winner in Metallica’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls” competition with a medley of songs. It took home nearly $200,000 in band equipment.

For those competing in the collegiate portion, Metallica said they have extended their competition through November 2025.

Interested bands can apply here.