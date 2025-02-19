Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
28º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio ISD says they are prepared to stay open during winter chill

District has “winterization protocols” in place, including new control units

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Joshua Saunders, Photojournalist

Tags: SAISD, Education, San Antonio, San Antonio ISD, Weather

San Antonio ISD announced that the school will be open, and they are prepared for the winter chill this week.

In a statement obtained by KSAT, the district told parents and staff that they have put additional measures in place to prepare for the colder weather that is set to last from Tuesday through Friday.

The statement reads, in part, “We encourage you to have your child dress in layers. As a reminder, you can check bus route times using our bus stop locator. Additionally, in response to the weather forecast, our heated buses will pick up students on the regular schedule, and we will run additional heated buses to reduce wait times."

SAISD also said they have put winterization protocols in place, including:

  • Insulating exterior piping
  • Purchasing and distributing 750 control units
  • Monitoring and assessing building conditions prior to school start through District Control System
  • Having Technicians, Facilities Managers and Customer Service Centers available at 4 a.m. to ensure communication is available
  • Modifying buildings' automated schedules to 24/7

The full statement reads:

‌Dear Families and Staff,

At this time, our schools will be open tomorrow through Friday. Information from the National Weather Service and the City of San Antonio Office of Emergency Management indicate that no precipitation is expected this week. According to this forecast, roads should be safe for travel.

We know and understand that early notification allows you to make informed travel and childcare decisions.

We encourage you to have your child dress in layers. As a reminder, you can check bus route times using our bus stop locator. Additionally, in response to the weather forecast, our heated buses will pick up students on the regular schedule, and we will run additional heated buses to reduce wait times.

In preparation, we have implemented our winterization protocols. We have performed the following inclement weather actions:

Despite all of these efforts, the age and condition of our buildings makes our systems work harder and makes it more difficult to evenly cool and heat the buildings. Therefore, all principals have comprehensive mitigation plans to ensure that schools can respond proactively in the event of HVAC issues. Mitigation plans include moving to an alternate location, such as the library, cafeteria, gym, or any other unoccupied space.

We deeply appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions and the unique needs of our facilities. Your support and flexibility allow us to focus on providing safe and comfortable learning environments for our students and staff.

Thank you for being a vital part of our SAISD community. Together, we will continue to overcome challenges and prioritize the well-being and success of our students.

In service,

Jaime Aquino, Ph.D.

Superintendent

San Antonio ISD

Last month, SAISD had chosen to stay closed during a winter freeze.

The district had said this was due to safety concerns for students waiting at bus stops or walking to school.

However, internal records obtained by KSAT show 34 boilers at 21 SAISD campuses were offline or not operational when the decision was made to close campuses.

Related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Dillon Collier headshot

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS