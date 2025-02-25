Comal County first responders enhance readiness for potential wildfire risks

San Antonio – Rural Texas firefighters have been warning about the danger of wildfires as communities emerge in the danger zones.

KSAT has been in contact with Bulverde Spring Branch Fire and Emergency Services, an area that’s seen a lot of development surrounded by rural wildlife.

Division Fire Chief Jonathan Dixon said, “We have expanded and grown exponentially. We oftentimes have neighborhoods popping up faster than we can catch them.”

Over the last year, the fire crews have been working to identify the danger zones in their coverage area, working on a Community Wildfire Protection Plan, or CWPP. Part of that plan is color-coding communities that are target hazards, looking at those areas with overgrown brush or only one exit point.

“The big part of our wildfire protection plan is to work with community stakeholders, HOA and members to say, ‘Hey, you know, this is what we need to do to try to make your community safer,’” Dixon said. “And we’re going to look at how much fuel you have that we can get rid of so that we’re not right up against the brush line with a bunch of dry grass.”

Meanwhile, the department has also increased staffing, equipment and wildfire training. Dixon expects to begin community meetings and the Texas Forestry Services to host educational classes in the spring.

Education has already started by getting people to check the burn ban status before they start a fire and reminding people about the basics, like not tossing cigarettes out or preventing car and lawnmower engines from starting grass fires, Dixon said.

BSB 911 responded to more than 5,500 calls last year. Here’s a look at the calls for wildland grass fires:

2023: 124

2024: 99

2025: 16 so far

Click here to access the website to check the burn ban status in Comal County.