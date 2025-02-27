What questions, concerns do you have about measles?

(Julio Cortez, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A sign is seen outside a clinic with the South Plains Public Health District Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SAN ANTONIO – Although no measles cases have been confirmed in San Antonio and Bexar County, the number of reported infections across Texas is rising.

>> What to know about a potential measles exposure in San Antonio area

What questions and concerns do you have about measles? Are you worried about the outbreak, and if so, what precautions are you taking?

KSAT will keep providing updates on the measles situation, and we want to hear from you.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the form.

BACKGROUND

Health experts are warning of a potential exposure risk for hundreds of thousands of residents as the virus spreads rapidly across Texas.

According to the Associated Press, an unvaccinated child died from measles on Tuesday night at a Lubbock hospital. This marks the first measles-related death in the U.S. since 2015.

>> Track the latest measles numbers in Texas

As of Wednesday, Feb. 26, 124 cases have been identified in Texas since late January, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Of those, 18 patients were hospitalized.

The department releases new stats every Tuesday and Friday.

Here are the counties in Texas with reported measles cases, as of Wednesday, Feb. 26, according to the state health department.

Here are the cases by age range in Texas.

Read also: