KSAT Q&A: University Health infectious disease expert discusses measles outbreak

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Jason Bowling, an infectious disease expert from University Health, appeared on the 6 O’Clock News to discuss the measles outbreak after a potential exposure was reported in San Antonio.

Bowling, who oversees the hospital’s epidemiology team, emphasized the effectiveness of the measles vaccine.

Bowling said the virus is highly contagious and can linger in the room for two hours after an infected person leaves.

Measles is characterized by a rash but can cause more serious complications, Bowling said.

