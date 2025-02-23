Hays County warns residents of possible measles exposure at Texas State University, San Marcos area

FILE - A vial of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine sits on a countertop at a pediatrics clinic in Greenbrae, Calif., on Feb. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Hays County Health Department is alerting residents about a potential exposure to measles.

A Gaines County resident who tested positive for measles by the Texas Department of State Health Services visited San Marcos from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, HCHD said in a news release Sunday.

Anyone who was at Texas State University from about 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Twin Peaks in San Marcos from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. may be at risk of developing measles, the release said.

The following maps were provided for specific locations and pathways at Texas State University that may have been exposed to measles:

Anyone who was at Texas State University from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, may be at risk of developing measles, according to the Hays County Health Department (Courtesy of Texas State University)

HCHD released the following guidance for people who were at Texas State University or Twin Peaks during the listed times:

Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles infection. People who have not had measles infection or received measles immunization previously may not be protected from the measles virus. It is recommended to talk with a health care provider about receiving measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization.

Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, have an infant, or have a weakened immune system regardless of vaccination history

Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from four days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop).

If symptoms develop, stay at home and avoid school, work and any large gatherings. Call a healthcare provider immediately. Do not enter a health care facility before calling and making them aware of your measles exposure and symptoms. The health department can assist healthcare providers in appropriately diagnosing and managing your care.

“Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease spread by contact with an infected person through coughing and sneezing. Texas is currently experiencing the largest outbreak of measles in decades,” said Hays County Local Health Authority John Turner, MD. “Individuals who have not been vaccinated are at greater risk of infection. To minimize the risk of infection and serious illness, individuals should make sure they are vaccinated.”

The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours, even if the infected person has left, according to HCHD.

A person who is infected with measles can also spread the disease for up to four days before and after a measles rash appears, HCHD said. Anyone who breathes contaminated air or touches an infected surface, and then touches their eyes, nose or mouth, can become infected.

HCHD said common measles symptoms include a high fever up to 105 degrees, couch, runny nose, red and watery eyes, tiny white spots that can appear in the mouth two to three days after symptoms begin and a rash three to five days after other signs of illness.

A “measles rash” usually starts on the face and spreads down to the rest of the body, according to HCHD.

Anyone who has symptoms is urged to contact their primary care provider, an Urgent Care or an emergency room to set up an appointment and quarantine for four days after the onset of a rash.

HCHD will contact people who are known to have been in contact with the Gaines County resident to provide guidance and conduct case investigations.

“HCHD, DSHS and other local health agencies are working closely together to investigate the potential contacts,” the release said.

According to HCHD, 90% people who are not vaccinated or have not had a previous measles infection will become infected with the virus.

HCHD said measles can be prevented with a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR). The MMRV vaccine protects against the same diseases, along with varicella, also known as chickenpox.

The vaccines are administered in two doses and are highly effective, according to HCHD.

Two doses are 97% effective against measles and one dose is 93% effective, HCHD said. An outbreak can be prevented if a community’s two-dose coverage of the vaccine remains at 95% or above.

As of Friday, the DSHS has confirmed 90 measles cases across seven counties since late January.

Fifty-seven of those cases are out of Gaines County, and many of the infected people are school-age children, according to department’s website.

In the release, Hays County Judge Ruben Beccera said he will work with HCHD and the Office of Emergency Services to offer additional resources.

“The Hays County Health Department is acting with haste to ensure the readiness and preparedness of partner agencies in response to this notification,” Beccera said. “The county has taken great strides to improve our response to public health emergencies. I am confident that the department will be capable of minimizing the impact of a potential measles outbreak in our county.”

For more information on the potential measles exposure, visit the Hays County website.

