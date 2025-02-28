Family escapes house fire in west Bexar County as part of roof collapses

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A fire early Friday morning in west Bexar County led to the collapse of the front half of a home’s roof.

The fire started around 4 a.m. on Raven Field Drive, according to the Bexar County Emergency Services District 5.

The homeowner, Pablo, and his family managed to evacuate safely.

Pablo, who was connected to a dialysis machine at the time, successfully disconnected and escaped with his family. He plans to stay with other family members in town while assessing his living arrangements.

County crews quickly extinguished the fire. Investigators will determine the cause.