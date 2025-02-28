Skip to main content
Clear icon
52º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Family escapes house fire in west Bexar County as part of roof collapses

Homeowner connected to dialysis machine before escaping

Devan Karp, Reporter

Tags: Fire, West Side

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A fire early Friday morning in west Bexar County led to the collapse of the front half of a home’s roof.

The fire started around 4 a.m. on Raven Field Drive, according to the Bexar County Emergency Services District 5.

The homeowner, Pablo, and his family managed to evacuate safely.

Pablo, who was connected to a dialysis machine at the time, successfully disconnected and escaped with his family. He plans to stay with other family members in town while assessing his living arrangements.

County crews quickly extinguished the fire. Investigators will determine the cause.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Devan Karp headshot

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

email

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS