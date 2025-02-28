Project Fairytale offers free prom outfits for NEISD students on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – March is almost here, which means prom season is right around the corner. Shopping for that perfect dress or suit can be fun but also stressful for families who struggle with the added expenses.

Project Fairytale is back for its second year, offering North East ISD high school students a chance to find their perfect prom outfit.

A science classroom is transformed into a boutique, stocked with dresses, coats, ties, shoes and accessories for the event. North East ISD students and their families can show up and pick out whatever they need to complete their perfect prom look, at no cost.

All these gently used items have been donated by local families and vendors.

Jeorgina Gonzalez, Churchill High School family engagement liaison, loves how the community comes together for this event,

“I was very touched by the generosity of our community. We put it out there, and they were ready to jump in and help out,” she said.

Churchill High School’s principal, Todd Bloomer, said he also appreciates seeing district rivals coming together.

“Nothing warms my heart more than seeing our seven high schools come together to be able to provide so that kids can have that unique opportunity to make prom special for them,” Bloomer said.

The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Churchill High School. Another event will also happen on March 18 from 4:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers are expecting as many as 300 students and their families to show up Saturday morning. There will also be opportunities for students to get discount cards for haircuts and dry cleaning leading up to prom.

All NEISD high school students are welcome to join the event, making it a perfect opportunity to prepare for prom with friends.

For more information, contact Georgina Gonzalez, Family Engagement Liaison, at jgonza45@neisd.net.