Student-athletes eagerly anticipate San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game

More than 100 of the top high school basketball players in and around San Antonio will suit up on March 23

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is just four weeks away, set to showcase some of the top high school seniors from the greater San Antonio area.

The event will feature four games, a 3-point contest, and a skills challenge.

Eight student-athletes have been selected to participate in the skills challenge.

For the girls, the participants are Mia Ramos from Brandeis High School, Layla Galvan from Brackenridge High School, Ezra Tobias from San Marcos High School, and Yaniska Mestra from New Braunfels High School.

The boys' lineup includes Jaiden Guillen from John Jay High School, Kaleb Vargas from South San High School, Evan Herrera from O’Connor High School, and Cash Good from San Marcos High School.

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, March 23, at Northside Sports Gym.

