South San High School students showcase state pride at Texas Independence Day ceremony

SAN ANTONIO – On Sunday, South San High School students expressed what Texas Independence Day means to them during a ceremony at the Alamo.

March 2 marks the 189th anniversary of Texas Independence Day, commemorating when 59 delegates declared independence from Mexico in 1836.

During the ceremony, students from the South San High School band, dance, mariachi, JROTC, and cheer programs also showcased their pride for the state.

“Today was super fun,” junior Olivia Martinez said. ”I love seeing the community come together and just celebrate what an accomplishment Texas has become. It’s really amazing.”

“I feel like music is such a big part of our state and even our city, San Antonio,” senior Elta Hancock said. “So just being here, like you see it everywhere you go, you know, even if you don’t think there’s music. There’s music, you know. Music is in everything, and it’s such a great part of our culture.”

“I would definitely say the culture is my favorite part of Texas, the way the people really bring each other together,” senior Karolyn Calderon said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what you do, what you say. We all come together, and it’s such a beautiful experience.”

“I would say Texas is loud and proud in a good way, how it represents itself to the world,” continued seniors Johan and Kristopher Calderon.