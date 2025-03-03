Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
74º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

South San High School students showcase state pride at Texas Independence Day ceremony

Celebrated on March 2, Texas Independence Day marks 189 years since the state declared independence from Mexico

Devan Karp, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: Alamo, Texas, Texas Independence Day, South San High School, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – On Sunday, South San High School students expressed what Texas Independence Day means to them during a ceremony at the Alamo.

March 2 marks the 189th anniversary of Texas Independence Day, commemorating when 59 delegates declared independence from Mexico in 1836.

During the ceremony, students from the South San High School band, dance, mariachi, JROTC, and cheer programs also showcased their pride for the state.

“Today was super fun,” junior Olivia Martinez said. ”I love seeing the community come together and just celebrate what an accomplishment Texas has become. It’s really amazing.”

“I feel like music is such a big part of our state and even our city, San Antonio,” senior Elta Hancock said. “So just being here, like you see it everywhere you go, you know, even if you don’t think there’s music. There’s music, you know. Music is in everything, and it’s such a great part of our culture.”

“I would definitely say the culture is my favorite part of Texas, the way the people really bring each other together,” senior Karolyn Calderon said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what you do, what you say. We all come together, and it’s such a beautiful experience.”

“I would say Texas is loud and proud in a good way, how it represents itself to the world,” continued seniors Johan and Kristopher Calderon.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Devan Karp headshot

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

email

twitter

instagram

Alexis Montalbo headshot

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS