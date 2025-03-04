Goodwill provides resources for people needing a second job

San Antonio – With people living paycheck to paycheck, Goodwill San Antonio is reminding people about their many resources to help families stay afloat.

Brenda Jimenez is the lead career services specialist with the nonprofit.

She said they have seen hundreds of people in search of sustainable income.

“Just recently, we had a successful job fair with over 800 community member and over 50 employers coming to talk to the community,” she said. “It was an eye-opener to see how many people are struggling to find that job.”

She said they often help clients searching for ways to make ends meet.

“We have a great outreach coordinator to go out in the community and make connections with employers and partners,” she said. “When we hear someone is struggling or going through a barrier, we make those referrals.”

Jimenez said it is all about empowering people.

“We are not just trying to place people into jobs, but we are trying to make sure they are finding that successful career that is really going to provide them opportunities to be successful for them and their families,” Jimenez said. “We are trying to get them individualized care, so we want the community to come out and seek us.”

She said, most importantly, people should never feel ashamed to seek their resources if they are not in a place of financial comfort.

“We try to get that individualized care,” she said. “So we want people to seek us and hear about the upcoming events. I want to remind people when they show (up) at the Goodwill locations, we are able to provide those free services to clients coming in. We get them connected to the class and free digital literacy classes. When you shop at Goodwill, you are providing those services.”

Visit one of their five locations or website to take classes, participate in programs, or attend future job fairs.