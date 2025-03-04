San Antonio doctors hosting free health clinic for World Obesity Day on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday, doctors with UT Health San Antonio will host a free health clinic for World Obesity Day.

The event at 8435 Wurzbach Road starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. No appointment is needed.

“The number one cause of death of patients with obesity is cardiovascular events. And so we’re doing everything we can to educate our community. This is why we’re putting this health fair together, to provide as much information as possible to our population,” said Chief Endocrinologist at UT Health San Antonio Dr. Carolina Solis-Herrera.

Solis-Herrera said obesity and weight gain are significant issues in South Texas and can lead to more than 200 other health complications.

Tuesday’s health fair will offer patients free health coaching, sugar checks, nutritional support, diet information and more.

“Talking about weight management is hard, especially for the patient. Most patients that are overweight, they have tried to have this conversation before. They have made attempts to lose weight, and sometimes they fail and they get frustrated and they give up,” Solis-Herrera said. “We have managed to take away the stigma not only from the providers but also explain to our patients that it’s not their fault of being overweight.”