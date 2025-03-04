Skip to main content
San Antonio doctors hosting free health clinic for World Obesity Day on Tuesday

UT Health San Antonio says obesity is a major issue in South Texas

Devan Karp, Reporter

Tags: UT Health San Antonio, Obesity, Health, Medicine

SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday, doctors with UT Health San Antonio will host a free health clinic for World Obesity Day.

The event at 8435 Wurzbach Road starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. No appointment is needed.

“The number one cause of death of patients with obesity is cardiovascular events. And so we’re doing everything we can to educate our community. This is why we’re putting this health fair together, to provide as much information as possible to our population,” said Chief Endocrinologist at UT Health San Antonio Dr. Carolina Solis-Herrera.

Solis-Herrera said obesity and weight gain are significant issues in South Texas and can lead to more than 200 other health complications.

Tuesday’s health fair will offer patients free health coaching, sugar checks, nutritional support, diet information and more.

“Talking about weight management is hard, especially for the patient. Most patients that are overweight, they have tried to have this conversation before. They have made attempts to lose weight, and sometimes they fail and they get frustrated and they give up,” Solis-Herrera said. “We have managed to take away the stigma not only from the providers but also explain to our patients that it’s not their fault of being overweight.”

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

