Habitat for Humanity faces uncertainty amid federal funding cuts

SAN ANTONIO – Last week, a federal judge in Rhode Island extended a block on the Trump administration’s effort to freeze payments for federal grants and other congressionally approved government programs. This decision was welcomed by the nonprofit community, which stands to lose the most if federal funding is cut.

Stephanie Wiese, chief development officer for Habitat for Humanity, is closely monitoring the proposed cuts.

“I think we would like the state of affairs to be a little more stable,” she said.

For nearly 50 years, Habitat for Humanity has helped families build and realize the dream of affordable housing. Nearly a quarter of the nonprofit’s annual budget comes from federal funding through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Wiese expressed serious concerns about how spending cuts could impact Habitat for Humanity.

“If we suddenly did not have that funding for whatever reason, we would have to divert funding from home building. We would have to significantly reduce our operating budget. That could mean taking away services from families that we are already providing,” she said.

Habitat for Humanity is one of the more than 250 members of the local Nonprofit Council. The council’s CEO, Scott McAninch, is also paying close attention to the proposed spending cuts.

“If funding is withheld for any reason other than, you know, contracts that are ending, then we will go into action and advocate for those,” he stated.

In the meantime, construction continues. Habitat for Humanity plans to build 67 houses in the area this year and many more after that, unless federal funding is cut.