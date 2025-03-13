Skip to main content
Fire damages home under construction in south Bexar County, officials say

Homeowner left and returned to find the home on fire

Tags: Fire, Bexar County
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A house under construction went up in flames on Wednesday in south Bexar County, according to Bexar County ESD No. 2.

The fire started around 6 p.m. in the 20400 block of Pleasanton Road near the South Loop 1604 eastbound access road.

Upon arrival, fire officials found the home fully engulfed in flames, the department told KSAT.

Fire officials said a propane tank on the property was also on fire. The flames were spreading to the grass around the home.

The department implemented strike teams to battle the flames due to the Red Flag Warning in South Texas.

The flames were contained to the home’s property under construction, and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials said they are still battling some spots.

The homeowner had left and returned to find the home on fire, according to the department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

