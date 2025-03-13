‘These are kids who love storytelling’: Students, mentors recount time at UTSA screenwriters workshop

SAN ANTONIO – Some local students and aspiring screenwriters are getting to rub elbows with Hollywood professionals this week at UTSA.

The school is hosting a free, four-day screenwriters' spring break workshop that wraps up on Thursday.

It happens every two years and is put on by the UTSA Film & Media Studies program.

The students had an opportunity to pitch story ideas, work on character development and learn what it takes to make it to Hollywood.

Alejandra Esparza graduated from Providence High School and is a student at UTSA. She was more than happy to spend her spring break at school.

“I love my department, and I love this program. And honestly, I’m like, I’m like jazzed,” Esparza said. “Like, I’m so blessed to even have the opportunity to be here and to have all these screenwriters come in for us.”

The workshop was equally as rewarding for the mentors involved.

“We received a number of pitches for stories even a couple of weeks before today. And the ideas that they gave me, they were so thoroughly thought through. And then even seeing them show up to our classes and be able to speak really clearly about these really complex story ideas, like, these are kids who love storytelling. That’s what’s clear to me,” said Brandon James Childs, one of the Hollywood screenwriters who came to San Antonio this week.

Childs is currently based out of Atlanta.

The students will wrap up the workshop today with a pitch session with their mentors and a review of their work over the last four days.