Hundreds participate in third annual Eva Strong Memorial Run to honor Uvalde teacher

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of runners and walkers hit the pavement in Uvalde and across Uvalde County in honor of Eva Mireles.

The third annual Eva Strong Memorial Run took place on Saturday morning.

Third annual Eva Strong Memorial Run (Courtesy of Maggie Mireles)

Participants who couldn’t make it to Uvalde still signed up for the virtual 10K or one-mile run.

Approximately 300 runners signed up for the race, combining both in-person and virtual participants, with 200 attending in person.

Mireles was one of two teachers killed while protecting her students at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022. Nineteen students were also killed.

