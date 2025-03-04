Skip to main content
Third annual Eva Strong Memorial Run set for this month

Eva Mireles was one of the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary in May 2022

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Uvalde, Eva Mireles, Eva Strong, Robb Elementary, Uvalde Strong
Eva Mireles Run (KSAT)

UVALDE, Texas – Runners and walkers are set to hit the pavement this month in Uvalde and across Uvalde County in honor of Eva Mireles.

The third annual Eva Strong Memorial is set to start at 8 a.m. on March 15.

Mireles was one of two teachers killed at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022. Nineteen students were also killed.

In 2023, Mireles' loved ones shared her passion for family and fitness with KSAT.

“She always pushed me to do things that got me out of my comfort zone and she did that all the time,” Mireles’ husband Ruben Ruiz said. “We had always talked about doing something like this. We would work out in our little garage. On the weekends, she would get me up and say, ‘Let’s go!’”

In Uvalde, participants can sign up for a 5K, 10K run or a mile-long walk.

Participants who can’t be in Uvalde for the run can sign up for a virtual 10K or mile run.

About the Author
Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

