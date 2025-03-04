Third annual Eva Strong Memorial Run set for this month

UVALDE, Texas – Runners and walkers are set to hit the pavement this month in Uvalde and across Uvalde County in honor of Eva Mireles.

The third annual Eva Strong Memorial is set to start at 8 a.m. on March 15.

Recommended Videos

Mireles was one of two teachers killed at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022. Nineteen students were also killed.

In 2023, Mireles' loved ones shared her passion for family and fitness with KSAT.

“She always pushed me to do things that got me out of my comfort zone and she did that all the time,” Mireles’ husband Ruben Ruiz said. “We had always talked about doing something like this. We would work out in our little garage. On the weekends, she would get me up and say, ‘Let’s go!’”

In Uvalde, participants can sign up for a 5K, 10K run or a mile-long walk.

Participants who can’t be in Uvalde for the run can sign up for a virtual 10K or mile run.

More related coverage of this story on KSAT: