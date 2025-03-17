TCEQ recommends denying wastewater permit for Guajolote Ranch development

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s Office of Public Interest Counsel has officially recommended denying a wastewater permit for a Florida-based corporation planning to develop nearly 3,000 homes and a wastewater plant in northwest Bexar County.

A bipartisan group of San Antonio-area state legislators recently toured the Guajolote Ranch area to witness the potential impact of Lennar’s proposed development firsthand.

Residents in and around Helotes have expressed concerns that the plan would discharge about one million gallons of treated sewage into the Helotes Creek watershed daily.

The Helotes Creek watershed is located in the recharge zone for two major aquifers, the Trinity Glen Rose Aquifer and the Edwards Aquifer, which provide drinking water to millions of people.

Following the latest recommendation from the TCEQ, attorneys from both sides have until the end of March 23 to file responses and closing arguments regarding this issue.

